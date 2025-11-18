Cape Cod Eagle Scouts carry injured hiker off mountain

NEW HAMSPHIRE — A group of Eagle Scouts from Cape Cod found themselves in the right place at the right time during a recent hike in New Hampshire.

Jack Borowski and Brodie Perry, both seniors at Mashpee High School and longtime scouts, were leading their group down Mount Lafayette when they encountered a family whose daughter was struggling to walk.

Her legs were giving out beneath her, and her family, exhausted from trying to support her, was running out of daylight and options.

“We noticed they were having a tough time. Her legs they were just kind of giving out underneath her. They were trying to carry her down, but they were getting tired as well, so we offered to help carry her down the rest of the way,” Jack explained.

Brodie added that the situation grew more urgent as darkness settled over the mountain.

“When we first met up with her we only had about five to ten more minutes of daylight, so it was pretty dark when we first encountered them.”

Jack and Brodie carried the young woman more than two miles to base camp has it got darker.

Jack is already an Eagle Scout, and Brodie is set to become one in January.

Their troop, made up of scouts aged 12 to 16, watched the rescue unfold—witnessing firsthand the Scouts’ longtime slogan in action: “Do a good turn daily.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group