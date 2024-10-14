Cape Cod community donates three tractor trailers worth of supplies for Hurricane Helene victims

The Cape Cod community made several large donations over the weekend to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

A weeklong collection effort organized by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office ended on Saturday and saw three tractor-trailers filled to the brim with unused items including water, canned goods, baby clothes, batteries, pet food, diapers and more.

“The generosity was overwhelming!” a Barnstable County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The Cape Cod community came through with flying colors.”

On Sunday, sheriff’s staff, volunteers, and local police packed up one 18-wheeler with donations but quickly realized they needed more room. C. Carney Trucking of Raynham provided two additional trucks and volunteered to make the trip to Yancey County, North Carolina on Tuesday to deliver the donations.

Law enforcement agencies from Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, Brewster, Yarmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee, and Bourne all donated to the cause. Nauset, Mashpee, and Bourne schools also collected supplies to send down.

