Cape Cod airman being held on rape charges appears in court

ORLEANS, Mass. — A United States Air Force member facing rape charges appeared before a judge on Cape Cod on Tuesday.

Airman 1st Class Nicholas Sweetser, 30, of Eastham, appeared in Orleans District Court for a motion to impound an arrest warrant affidavit in the case after he was arrested last week on two counts of rape and two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

A prosecutor with the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office urged the judge to impound the affidavit because “there is still an ongoing investigation pertaining to other alleged victims.”

A judge presiding over Tuesday’s hearing vowed to take the motion under advisement.

Sweetser was arraigned on those charges following his arrest on Feb. 13, 2025, and ordered held without bail.

An investigative report from the Air Force was forwarded to the Massachusetts State Police after allegations of criminal conduct in Massachusetts involving Sweetser surfaced, according to the DA’s office.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit then applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Sweetser.

Sweetser will remain held behind bars pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday morning.

