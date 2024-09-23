Canton Police Detective Kevin Albert disciplined for drinking alcohol on duty, report says

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton Police Detective was disciplined for drinking alcohol while on duty, according to an internal affairs investigation.

Kevin Albert received and accepted a three-day unpaid suspension.

The 200-page investigative report stated he had “conduct unbecoming of an officer.”

The Canton Select Board voted to discipline Detective Albert in early September amid fallout from the Karen Read murder trial.

Monday’s discipline comes as a result of that vote and subsequent investigation.

Kevin Albert is the brother of Brian Albert, who owned the home where John O’Keefe was found dead in 2022.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe. The murder trial, which has gained national attention, ended in a mistrial in July.

Read’s retrial is tentatively scheduled for January 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

