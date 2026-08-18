Cambridge’s ShotSpotter service back on line

For the next three months, the city of Cambridge is once again using ShotSpotter technology.

The police department re-activated the program on Monday morning.

The city council is weighing whether to keep the technology long-term.

Councilors decided to bring it back earlier this month – following the death of a DPW worker.

Police said Bautista was shot and killed, but officers did not locate him until about an hour after the shooting. Supporters of ShotSpotter argued the system could help police respond more quickly to future shootings.

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