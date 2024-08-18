Cambridge Brewery announces closing after 35 years in business

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Brewing Company, a popular brewery has announced they will be closing their doors after 35 years at the end of the year.

The company made the announcement Saturday afternoon on social media.

“To our dear CBC friends and family, our time is coming to a close,” the brewery wrote. “Our last day of service will be Dec. 20th. But what a time it has been!”

The brewery first opened in 1989 with the goal of spreading the word about what local craft beer was and could be. Their second goal was to serve as a community meeting place.

“Over our 35 years we have hosted millions of guests, witnessed joyous family gatherings, awkward first dates, college reunions, running and social clubs, raucous bar crowds, and countless other occasions. It is this accomplishment we are most proud of,” the post wrote.

“A heartfelt thank you to all who have participated in our dream.”

CBC started with a three-beer lineup to now offers a variety of craft beer styles.

“To our customers that have joined us time and again over the years, your support and friendship enabled our success. To all that are working or have worked here, you guys are what made this place so great. What an honor and a joy it has been to work alongside you!”

CBC will remain open for the next four months and will still offer seasonal menus, Fesbier, and patio season.

The brewery’s last day will be December 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

