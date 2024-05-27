Busy times at Logan: TSA predicting possible record travel on Memorial Day

BOSTON — Logan Airport was bustling on Memorial Day as some travelers prepared to head home and others started a vacation.

“We like to get there early and be done with it get home and enjoy the rest of the day,” said Jim Hull, of Orlando, Florida.

The airport was filled with people but TSA lines remained short and moved smoothly.

“It’s more crowded than I expected at 7am but hopefully we’ll be alright,” said Hull.

Some people said they picked early flights to beat the crowds while others said it’s to get to their destination and enjoy a full day.

“I don’t really think it’s as bad as what I thought it would be you know everything Is moving pretty quickly so it will be a good check in,” said Karen Grenier of Rochester, New Hampshire.

Some fliers said they were worried about possible weather delays.

“We originally had a flight later in the day we were going to spend more time around salem but because of the potential inclement weather we decided to come to the airport earlier to make sure we didn’t run into any problems,” said Elizabeth Klein.

Klein and Daniel Glaser said they learned their lesson last year.

“Last summer we got caught in summer storms flying to Washington and I just decided to try not to make that mistake again,” said Glaser.

AAA recommends travelers get to the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

