Buses briefly replace train service after Green Line derailment in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Shuttle buses briefly replaced service on part of the Green Line on Thursday morning after a maintenance vehicle derailed overnight in downtown Boston, officials said.

A vehicle used for track maintenance derailed at Government Center, prompting about an hourlong disruption in service ahead of the height of the morning commute, the MBTA announced just after 5:45 a.m.

Buses were replacing trains between Copley and Haymarket stations but service was restored shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The MBTA recommended commuters use the Orange line for alternate service between North Station and Back Bay during the disruption.

The cause of the derailment wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

