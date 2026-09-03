Burlington Animal Control searches for owner of exotic lizard

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Animal Control officers in Burlington are searching for the owner of a mangrove monitor lizard that was found in a parking lot on Monday.

The lizard was found in the wheel well of a parked vehicle.

Mangrove monitor lizards can grow up to 5 feet and are illegal to own in the state without a special wildlife permit.

Cambridge Animal Control assisted with capturing the lizard.

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A reptile rehab group took the lizard until animal control can locate its owner.

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