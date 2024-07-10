‘A bullet doesn’t have a name’: Triple shooting at MBTA parking lot leaves commuters fearful

BROCKTON, Mass. — Three people were shot and two of them are in critical condition after shots rang out among a crowd of people gathered in an MBTA parking lot in Brockton early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Spark Street in the parking lot of the Montello MBTA Commuter Rail station just before 3:15 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Investigators believe at least two dozen people were gathered in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and that a black Jeep was spotted fleeing the area moments later.

Two victims, a male and a female, were dropped off at the hospital, while an ambulance transported a third male victim to another medical facility. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

The names of those wounded in the shooting weren’t immediately available and police made no mention of any arrests in connection with the incident.

A Transit police lieutenant told Boston 25′s Joanna Bouras that the shooting appears to be random with no motive.

Local commuters we spoke with say they wish the violence would stop.

“We go to work every day and we shouldn’t go to work in fear,” one concerned commuter said. “We should be able to go to work and come home safe but it’s not like that.”

The commuter added, “A bullet doesn’t have a name. We could have been out here, that bullet could have hit anybody on this platform. That’s the scary part.”

“It just seems like when the summertime comes around you know there’s an uptick it’s everywhere you know unfortunately,” another commuter who has lived in Brockton for three decades said.

The owner of a black Nissan that was roped off and marked as evidence arrived at the parking lot around 8 a.m., saying he was confused. It’s not clear how the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers, evidence markers scattered on the ground, and detectives taking pictures scouring the area for evidence.

The Transit Police Department is assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 508-941-0234.

