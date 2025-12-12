BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have unveiled their new 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series uniforms.

The Bruins will don the uniforms against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who also released new uniforms, on February 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium.

“Through multiple Winter Classics and, of course, our club’s 100th anniversary, we’ve done a lot of retro and vintage style jerseys, but Stadium Series presented an opportunity to do something really unique,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. “We’re excited to introduce a uniform that combines Bruins toughness and snarl with some really dialed-up components and coloring. These sweaters are going to look great under the Sunday night lights.”

The uniforms feature a variety of new brand marks and design elements, including:

Sunshine Motif: In addition to the primary gold color, the jersey features debossed sun rays on the sleeves and on the hem loop label, which also features “BOS” – Boston’s airport code – a nod to the road warriors.

Football-Inspired: The main “Boston” wordmark on the front of the jersey is akin to the New England Patriots styling, an intentional nod to the game being hosted in an NFL football stadium, and features a lock-up treatment with the Bruins’ crawling bear logo. The crawling bear – traditionally a secondary brand asset – is bigger and more prominent for the Stadium Series.

Bear Claw Slash: One side shoulder features a new secondary mark, an iconic varsity B with a bear claw slash to signifying the grit and toughness that have been synonymous with Bruins hockey for more than 100 years. The slash graphic element appears throughout the uniform, including on the jersey, helmet, and pants.

Love For New England: The inside neck collar features the abbreviations of the six New England states as a reminder that the Bruins are proud to represent their region no matter where they play.

0 of 13 Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins) Bruins unveil 2026 NHL Stadium Series uniform (Boston Bruins)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group