Bruins sign F Tyler Johnson for help on offense

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Tyler Johnson to a contract that will pay him $775,000 for this season.

Johnson, 34, appeared in 67 games with the Blackhawks last year, when he had 17 goals and 14 assists. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has 193 goals and 238 assists in 12 NHL seasons with Chicago and Tampa Bay.

The Spokane, Washington, native was undrafted originally and signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay in 2011.

