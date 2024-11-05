Local

Bruins sign F Tyler Johnson for help on offense

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 14: Tyler Johnson #90 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at the United Center on April 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Tyler Johnson to a contract that will pay him $775,000 for this season.

Johnson, 34, appeared in 67 games with the Blackhawks last year, when he had 17 goals and 14 assists. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has 193 goals and 238 assists in 12 NHL seasons with Chicago and Tampa Bay.

The Spokane, Washington, native was undrafted originally and signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay in 2011.

