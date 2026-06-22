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Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron to be enshrined in Hockey Hall of Fame

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Hall Of Fame Hockey FILE - Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game, March 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (Michael Dwyer/AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

The preeminent two-way center of his day and a Boston great will soon take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Patrice Bergeron was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday and will be enshrined this November.

Bergeron, who was selected 45th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, debuted with the Bruins on Oct. 8, 2003, and went on to spend his entire 19-season career in Boston before retiring in July 2023.

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and appeared in two additional Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native ranks third in franchise history in games played, goals, and points, and fourth in assists. He also ranks third in game-winning goals, fifth in power play goals and multi-assist games, and third in overtime points.

Bergeron, who leads Boston skaters with 15,182 faceoff wins, notably won the Selke Trophy a record six times, an award given annually to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.

Bergeron appeared in 1,294 career games, recording 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 points for Boston.

The Bruins announced last week that they would be retiring Bergeron’s No. 37 at some point this upcoming season.

He will be the 14th Bruin to have his number hang in the rafters.

Bergeron will be joined in the 2026 Hall of Fame class by Melrose native Keith Tkachuk, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke.

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