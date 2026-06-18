‘All-time legend’: Boston Bruins to retire former captain Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that they will raise Patrice Bergeron’s iconic No. 37 to the rafters — cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold.

Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs called Bergeron “an all-time legend.”

“Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted,” Jacobs said in a statement announcing the retirement ceremony. “He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL’s history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins.”

Bergeron, who was selected 45th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, debuted with the Bruins on Oct. 8, 2003, and went on to spend his entire 19-season career in Boston before retiring in July 2023.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs described Bergeron as “the ultimate professional.”

“Throughout his 20 years with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron was the ultimate professional, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership, integrity, humility, and class,” Jacobs said. “Patrice consistently set the standard on and off the ice, becoming one of the best players in the game while demonstrating for the next generation what it meant to be a Bruin. As one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold, it is only fitting that his No. 37 makes its way to the Garden rafters.”

Bergeron appeared in 1,294 career games, recording 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 points for Boston.

0 of 89 Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Vancouver Canucks v Boston Bruins - Game Six BOSTON, MA - JUNE 13: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins talks with David Krejci #46 during Game Six of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 13, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) St Louis Blues v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 07: Goaltender Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins hugs teammate Patrice Bergeron #37 after the Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at the TD Garden on November 07, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 30: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins hugs Brad Marchand #63 before exiting the ice after Florida Panthers defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 30, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Tampa Bay Lightning v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 25: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his first period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the TD Garden on March 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers SUNRISE, FL - JANUARY 28: Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers defends against Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins in front of the net during second period action at the FLA Live Arena on January 28, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Dallas Stars v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 25: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Hampus Lindholm #27 and Patrice Bergeron #37 after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period at TD Garden on October 25, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Vancouver Canucks - Game Seven VANCOUVER, BC - JUNE 15: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates winning the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Game Seven of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Arena on June 15, 2011 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4 to 0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) St Louis Blues v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 07: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 and Jake DeBrusk #74 after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at the TD Garden on November 07, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 28: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at TD Garden on January 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Penguins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Buffalo Sabres BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates a power play goal during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on November 12, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) St Louis Blues v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 07: Goaltender Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins hugs teammate Patrice Bergeron #37 after the Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at the TD Garden on November 07, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) Bruins beat Sabres Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) is congratulated by Jake DeBrusk (74) after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Bruins beat Canadiens Boston Bruins players celebrate a goal by teammate Patrice Bergeron (37) against the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Graham Hughes/AP) Pens beat Bruins Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Penguins won 4-0.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP) Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, right, scores against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, as Taylor Hall fights for the rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP) Bruins Islanders Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron and New York Islanders' Brock Nelson go for a loose puck in the second period of Game 2 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (Winslow Townson/AP) Rangers Bruins Hockey Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73), and center Brad Marchand (63) gather to celebrate a goal by center Patrice Bergeron, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola/AP) Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) embraces teammate Tuukka Rask (40) after an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP) Bruins win Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, right, scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) as Ivan Provorov (9) and Sean Couturier (14) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) (Derik Hamilton/AP) Bruins lose to Islanders Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) slides on the ice behind New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP) bruins matchand Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron celebrates the overtime goal by Bruins' Brad Marchand (not shown) against New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Patrice Bergeron bruins flyers Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron scores the game-winning goal past Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart during overtime in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Boston Bruins v Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Four COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 2: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a power play goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 2, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins - Game Seven BOSTON, MA - MAY 13: Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrate following Bergeron's game-winning overtime goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 13, 2013 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (Winslow Townson/AP) WPXI Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 16: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins defends Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at TD Garden on January 16, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Bruins beat Islanders in OT Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP) Patrice Bergeron poses with Pete Frates . (Courtesy: Boston Bruins) FOX 25's Brendan Fitzgerald talks with Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron takes a face off against Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) and Brad Marchand (63) chase a deflection off Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) celebrates his game-winning goal with Patrice Bergeron (37) and Brad Marchand (63) in overtime during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Ottawa Senators' Anthony Duclair skates the puck as Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron puts pressure on during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Teddy Blueger #53 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battles for the puck with Matt Grzelcyk #48 and Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins during the second period. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 19: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins skates against Brandon Sutter #20 of the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at TD Garden on October 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Patrice Bergeron with four goal night PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 07: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets caught on Patrice Bergeron's #37 back of the Boston Bruins at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 7, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins chases the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) pats Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) after Game 5 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to stuff the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) New York Islanders' John Tavares (91) and Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 21: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins celebrates their overtime win against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Patrice Bergeron #37, Joe Morrow #45, Anton Khudobin #35 and Drew Stafford #19 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates his third goal of an NHL hockey game with teammates Patrice Bergeron (37) and Brad Marchand as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) skates by during the third period Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) A cap falls past Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) as he celebrates his third goal of an NHL hockey game with teammates Brad Marchand, center, and Patrice Bergeron (37) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson makes a save on Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates a goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and Patrice Bergeron (37) while taking on the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) sends the puck along the boards in front of Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 22: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators at the TD Garden on December 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images) Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel, center, battles for the puck against Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and defenseman Kevan Miller (86) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) smiles as he is congratulated by teammates after deflecting a shot by Patrice Bergeron off his chest for a goal, beating Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. DeBrusk was credited with the goal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Super Bowl MVP and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, center, spikes the puck during the ceremonial face-off between Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, center, is congratulated by teammate Brad Marchand, left, after his goal during second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. At right skating past is New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2). (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) skates against New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, center, celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime with teammates Patrice Bergeron (37), Charlie McAvoy (73) and Joakim Nordstrom (20) against the Avalanche, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, second from right, stands with teammates from left, Tuukka Rask, David Backes, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand during a ceremony honoring Bergeron for playing in his 1,000 career game before an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) battles Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Teammates pile off the bench as Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, left, celebrates his game-winning goal with Brad Marchand in their 5-4 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, left, shoots the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin, of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Bergeron scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron is tripped up by Los Angeles Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk as he moves in on goaltender Jonathan Quick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, foreground, scores on Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 07: Patrice Bergeron celebrates with John Moore #27 and Charlie McAvoy #73 after scoring a goal against the Panthers during the third period at TD Garden on March 07, 2019.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Teammates Brad Marchand #63, Patrice Bergeron #37 and Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins chat during a stoppage in play. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider tries to stop a scoring shot by Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) flips the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) beats Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen for a goal during the first period of an Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Boston. At left is Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) controls the puck as Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) chases during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden.

Bruins President Cam Neely praised Bergeron as “one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen.”

“Across his remarkable 20-year career, Patrice Bergeron established himself as one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen and as a cornerstone to one of the most successful periods of Bruins hockey in our franchise’s history,” Neely said. “But what elevates Patrice even further is that he made us proud each and every time he pulled on the Spoked-B. He led with humility, integrity, and respect for everyone around him, setting a tone of inclusivity and collaboration that was vital to our success. Patrice remains someone that our organization, our fans, our city, and our sport can look up to. And now, we will all get to look up to the rafters and see No. 37 for generations to come, securing Patrice’s legacy as one of the very best to ever don the Black & Gold.”

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and appeared in two additional Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native ranks third in franchise history in games played, goals, and points, and fourth in assists. He also ranks third in game-winning goals, fifth in power play goals, and multi-assist games, and third in overtime points.

Bergeron, who leads Boston skaters with 15,182 faceoff wins, notably won the Selke Trophy a record six times, an award given annually to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.

He said having his number retired is something he’ll “cherish for the rest of my life.”

“To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words. When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff, and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning,” Bergeron said. “I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Bergeron’s No. 37 will be the 14th number retired by the organization.

The Bruins said that details on the date and time of the number retirement ceremony, as well as ticket information, will be shared at a later date.

Bergeron is expected to speak about the plan to retire his number during a 12 p.m. news conference at Warrior Ice Arena.

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