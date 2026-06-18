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‘All-time legend’: Boston Bruins to retire former captain Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that they will raise Patrice Bergeron’s iconic No. 37 to the rafters — cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold.

Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs called Bergeron “an all-time legend.”

“Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted,” Jacobs said in a statement announcing the retirement ceremony. “He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL’s history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins.”

Bergeron, who was selected 45th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, debuted with the Bruins on Oct. 8, 2003, and went on to spend his entire 19-season career in Boston before retiring in July 2023.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs described Bergeron as “the ultimate professional.”

“Throughout his 20 years with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron was the ultimate professional, demonstrating a unique blend of leadership, integrity, humility, and class,” Jacobs said. “Patrice consistently set the standard on and off the ice, becoming one of the best players in the game while demonstrating for the next generation what it meant to be a Bruin. As one of the greatest to ever wear the Black and Gold, it is only fitting that his No. 37 makes its way to the Garden rafters.”

Bergeron appeared in 1,294 career games, recording 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 points for Boston.

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Bruins President Cam Neely praised Bergeron as “one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen.”

“Across his remarkable 20-year career, Patrice Bergeron established himself as one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen and as a cornerstone to one of the most successful periods of Bruins hockey in our franchise’s history,” Neely said. “But what elevates Patrice even further is that he made us proud each and every time he pulled on the Spoked-B. He led with humility, integrity, and respect for everyone around him, setting a tone of inclusivity and collaboration that was vital to our success. Patrice remains someone that our organization, our fans, our city, and our sport can look up to. And now, we will all get to look up to the rafters and see No. 37 for generations to come, securing Patrice’s legacy as one of the very best to ever don the Black & Gold.”

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and appeared in two additional Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native ranks third in franchise history in games played, goals, and points, and fourth in assists. He also ranks third in game-winning goals, fifth in power play goals, and multi-assist games, and third in overtime points.

Bergeron, who leads Boston skaters with 15,182 faceoff wins, notably won the Selke Trophy a record six times, an award given annually to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.

He said having his number retired is something he’ll “cherish for the rest of my life.”

“To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words. When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff, and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning,” Bergeron said. “I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Bergeron’s No. 37 will be the 14th number retired by the organization.

The Bruins said that details on the date and time of the number retirement ceremony, as well as ticket information, will be shared at a later date.

Bergeron is expected to speak about the plan to retire his number during a 12 p.m. news conference at Warrior Ice Arena.

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