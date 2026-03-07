Bruins beat Caps 3-1 for 12th straight home win

BOSTON (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway 4:28 into the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday for their 12th straight home victory.

Pavel Zacha also scored for the Bruins, who have their longest home win streak since a 14-gamer during their 2022-23 season when they set an NHL record with 65 victories. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves and Elias Lindholm added an empty-netter.

A PPG FOR PAV pic.twitter.com/YDIGpkajQ1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 7, 2026

Arvidsson scored the winner by slipping a wrister over goalie Logan Thompson’s left pad after taking a short backhand pass from Casey Mittelstadt.

ARVI AT IT AGAIN 👌 pic.twitter.com/RcMhwuP70Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 7, 2026

Aliaksei Protas scored for Washington, which lost its third straight. The teams meet again in Washington on March 14.

It was the Capitals’ first game since trading longtime defenseman John Carlson to Anaheim before Friday’s trade deadline. He was with the team for nearly 17 seasons and it affected the locker room.

The Bruins haven’t lost at TD Garden in 2026; since a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Dec. 23rd.

Wearing their bright gold alternate jerseys they wore in their Stadium Series loss at Tampa Bay last month, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead when Zacha batted in his own rebound for a power-play goal 4:07 into the second.

But the Capitals tied it just 3:14 later when Protas scored from the edge of the crease.

The Bruins, who have struggled on the road this season, were coming off a 6-3 loss at Nashville on Thursday.

Up next

Capitals: Host Calgary on Monday.

Bruins: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.

