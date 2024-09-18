Brockton Police looking for man who sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl walking home from school

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she was walking home from school in Brockton.

The teen was walking home from West Middle School on Tuesday when a man approached her in the driveway of a house on West Elm Street, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The victim managed to escape after a brief struggle and ran home, police said.

“Investigators are currently canvassing the area,” police said Wednesday.

Police described the man as a Black male in his 20s who is missing two front teeth. Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt with multicolored lettering and gray pants, and riding a blue bicycle with white lettering.

School police officers were notified about the incident on Wednesday.

“We are working closely with the Brockton Police Department to support the student and family affected by this deeply concerning incident and will work with the police to help in identifying a suspect,” Interim Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a statement.

“We have notified our school community and encourage students to remain vigilant and report anything they find concerning to a trusted adult,” Tahiliani said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

