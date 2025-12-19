Brockton man arraigned as third suspect in fatal 2024 shooting

BROCKTON, Mass. — A third suspect in a fatal Brockton shooting last summer has been arraigned following an investigation.

According Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Victor Oliveira, 22, of Brockton, was taken into custody at his home yesterday without incident.

Oliveira appeared in court on Thursday morning facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possessing Ammunition Without a Firearm Identification Card, and Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building.

Govanni Carapinha, 25, and Marcus Miranda, 21, were arraigned on related charges in August and remain in custody without bail.

Officers responding to a home at 27 Vesey Street in Brockton just before midnight on July 24, 2024 found 22-year-old Romualdy Pierre-Charles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pierre-Charles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage captured three individuals dressed in black approaching the home before gunfire erupted.

Investigators recovered 11 projectiles from the victim and numerous shell casings nearby.

During the incident, Carapinha was shot in the leg. Miranda and Oliveira were seen helping him into a gray Infiniti, later driving him to Boston Medical Center.

Hospital surveillance video showed the trio arriving, with Carapinha in a wheelchair.

Oliveira was ordered held without bail and scheduled to return to court on February 12 for a pre-trial conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

