Suspect accused of stabbing stepfather in Mansfield on the lam

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing his stepfather at their Mansfield home on Tuesday night.

An arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Edward Curtis Riboul, who is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and assault and battery on a household/family member.

He is described as a 6′1″, 180lb Black male last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a party who said he was stabbed outside his home at 57 Pine Needle Lane by his stepson found that the suspect had fled on foot into the neighborhood, according to Mansfield Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Investigators say the attack was unprovoked and occurred when the victim was getting out of his car in the driveway.

A perimeter was set up in the surrounding area and a reverse 911 call was broadcast to the area as a precaution.

Mutual aid from Foxboro PD and MetroLEC were called in to assist with the search, along with several drones that conducted a grid search of the area.

Crisis negotiators tried contacting Riboul through his cell phone but were unsuccessful.

After a 3-hour search, police had reason to believe Riboul was no longer in the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Mansfield Police Department Detective Patrick Pennie @ 508.261.7301 x61348 or dial 911 for immediate assistance.

The public is urged not to approach him.

