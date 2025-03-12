‘Serious offense’: New Bedford woman charged after allegedly shooting dog with pellet gun

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A New Bedford woman who allegedly shot a dog with a pellet gun earlier this month is now facing charges.

32-year-old Lynette Ayala is charged with animal cruelty.

According to police, officers met with a woman on March 1 who claimed her dog had been shot with pellets. Security cameras reportedly captured the sound of two loud bangs with her dog visibly injured, limping in pain.

A subsequent investigation determined Ayala as a suspect. It is unclear when she will be arraigned.

“Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and we will not tolerate it in our community,” said Chief Paul Oliveira. “Thanks to the swift work of our animal control officers and detectives, we were able to take action in this case. We remain committed to seeking justice for innocent animals and ensuring the safety of all residents.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group