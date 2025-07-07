Massachusetts man wins National Yo-Yo contest, will defend title at world championship

EASTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts native took home gold from the National Yo-Yo Contest in Las Vegas.

North Easton’s Ryan Connolly won the 4A (Off-String) division at the national championship, where competitors use a yoyo that is not attached to the string.

This is Connolly’s 5th national title, where he will now defend his title next month in Prague.

“It’s nice to reclaim my title after a terrible run at the last Nationals,” he said.

Conolly’s routine was performed to Michael Buble’s rendition of “Spider-Man,” earning him a 88.3 final score, more than 14 points better than his second place counterpart.

His full routine can be seen here.

Connolly first pick up a yo-yo 12 years ago after the NED show performed for his elementary school.

Since then, he’s worked on honing his craft, appearing to defy physics with his yo-yo routine.

When he’s not on stage, Connolly is a financial analyst who enjoys traveling, cars, and hitting the gym.

For more information about the National Yo-Yo League, click here.

