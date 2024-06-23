Arrest made after juvenile stabbed in Dartmouth Mall parking lot, police say

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — One juvenile was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a stabbing in a plaza parking lot on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responding to the Dartmouth Mall for a report of a possible stabbing in the parking lot outside of Five Below found a juvenile victim suffering from stab wounds, according to police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Authorities say a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group