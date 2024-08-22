5 arrests made, guns recovered in car chase that damaged cruiser, Brockton Police say

EASTON, Mass. — Five people are facing charges after a shooting in Brockton resulted in a police chase ending in Easton, according to authorities.

Brockton Police say they responded to a reported shooting near Fitzpatrick Circle around 4:15 p.m.

An SUV reportedly fled the scene and allegedly led police on a chase to Easton, where it crashed on Route 138, damaging a cruiser.

Officials say no injuries were reported in the police cruiser crash.

Four suspects tried escaping from the crashed SUV on foot. Three of the suspects were apprehended by Brockton officers, who say they also recovered three guns from the scene. Easton Police officers reportedly captured the fourth suspect.

Authorities say a fifth suspect was arrested on Chatham West Drive and a fourth gun was recovered there.

The names of the five suspects are not being released at this time and it’s unclear what charges they will face.

Heavy traffic delays were reported in the Route 138 area while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

