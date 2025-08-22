Bridgewater couple arraigned after stealing funds from GoFundMe campaign

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Bridgewater couple has pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing funds from a GoFundMe campaign intended for an unhoused man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Brian G. Ferreira, 33, and Rachel Kadis, 31, were arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of Larceny Over $1,200 by False Pretenses, Embezzlement, and Conspiracy.

They allegedly created a GoFundMe campaign titled ‘Support Greg’s Journey to Stability,’ which raised $17,800, but did not provide the funds to the intended beneficiary, Greg, who was experiencing homelessness.

An investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department began after Greg reported on June 8 that Ferreira and Kadis were fraudulently raising money in his name but refusing to give him the funds. Despite the campaign’s success, Greg did not receive any of the $18,000 raised before he unfortunately passed on July 1.

Judge Michelle Fentress released Ferreira and Kadis on personal recognizance with conditions, including surrendering their passports and refraining from fundraising activities or visiting fundraising websites. The Commonwealth had requested a $10,000 cash bail.

The couple is scheduled to return to court on October 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

