Brian Walshe murder trial podcast: Bob Ward, Elyse Hershon react to first-degree murder verdict

The jury in the murder trial of Brian Walshe found the Cohasset man guilty of first-degree murder for killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, before dumping her remains in area dumpsters on Monday.

Boston 25’s Bob Ward and attorney Elyse Hershon react to the relatively quick verdict reached.

The latest episode of our podcast is posted on the Boston 25 YouTube page and website and can also be watched below:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group