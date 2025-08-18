Braintree Little Leaguers return home after historic run to Williamsport

After over two weeks on the road and a lifetime of memories made in Williamsport, the Braintree Little Leaguers returned home Monday to a hero’s welcome.

The twelve-year-old boys’ team was greeted by fans and their families after finally arriving at Hollingsworth Field Monday evening after a lengthy bus ride back from Pennsylvania.

The Braintree Little Leaguers were eliminated by Washington in the World Series on Sunday morning but had already done more than enough to make their hometown proud by claiming the state championship, coming out of the New England region and winning their first-ever Little League World Series game.

Braintree Little Leaguers return home after run to Williamsport

Southside Tavern hosted frequent watch parties for fans to gather and show their support.

Braintree beat Texas on Saturday before falling to Washington after less than 24 hours’ turnaround the next day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

