Brad Marchand taking leave from team to help longtime friend in wake of daughter’s death

SUNRISE, FL — Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand is stepping away from his NHL duties in order to help an old friend.

The Florida Panthers forward has taken a leave of absence from the team this week to return to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia and coach for his longtime trainer, J.P. MacCallum.

MacCallum’s daughter, Selah, passed away at just 10 years old from Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma cancer, according to the NHL.

MacCallum is currently the head coach for March & Mill Co. Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League.

Marchand was behind the bench for the Hunters’ special tribute game on Wednesday to allow for MacCallum to be with his family.

The Hunters announced the temporary coaching hire in an Instagram post.

Marchand also announced that the team will hold a special raffle in Selah’s memory and raffle off two autographed jerseys.

Marchand missed the Panthers’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The Panthers host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group