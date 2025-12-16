Boy facing attempted murder charge after woman shot over online sale in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning after a woman was shot Monday evening during what investigators say was an online merchandise transaction that turned violent.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, is facing a charge of attempted murder, according to Canton Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a shooting at the Lamplighter Village apartment complex found a woman in her 20s who had been shot while sitting in a car, police said.

The woman was treated on scene and then rushed to a Boston hospital, where she remains in critical condition. She hasn’t been identified.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an online merchandise transaction that went bad.

“We have determined that it was a merchandise transaction that took place, and after the sale went bad, the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the vehicle and took off on foot,” Canton Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

Following an overnight manhunt, Canton police and a Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the Norfolk County town and took the suspect into custody.

“I am pleased to report that thanks to the diligent police work of the Canton Police Department and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, we have made an arrest within 12 hours of the initial incident,” Perkins said. “We thank the community for their patience and compliance with sheltering in place while our investigation was ongoing.”

Some residents in Canton received a reverse 911 call asking them to shelter in place after the shooting because the suspect fled toward Route 138, prompting a massive search of the area.

Perkins reminded residents that most police departments have designated spaces set up for safe online transactions.

“People can exchange things, any type of sales, Facebook marketplace, or any of those types of social media sales. Most communities have a safe spot, it’s usually a police station parking lot, just for this reason,” Perkins said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

