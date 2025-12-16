Search for armed suspect underway after woman shot near Canton apartment complex

CANTON, Mass. — Police in Canton are searching for an armed suspect after a woman was shot near an apartment complex Monday night.

Canton police officers and firefighters responded to the Lamplighter Village apartment complex around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot while sitting in a vehicle and was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Police say an initial investigation revealed that the woman was waiting to meet someone when the suspect, possibly the person she was waiting for, approached with a handgun and opened fire into the vehicle.

A second person, riding in the passenger seat, was not injured.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is described as a Black male, in his late teens or early 20s, with a skinny build, about 5′5″ to 5′6″ tall, clean-shaven and was allegedly wearing a black beanie hat.

While police believe the shooting is targeted, residents of the Canton Woods Apartments and Lamplighter Village apartments, as well as any homes and businesses from Tracywood Road south to the Stoughton town line, are asked to stay inside and shelter in police while police search for the suspect.

“Turnpike Street, which becomes Washington Street in Stoughton and is otherwise known as Massachusetts Route 138 should be avoided at this time,” Canton police said. “There is a significant law enforcement presence in the area. Motorists should seek alternate routes.”

Police officers from Stoughton, Randolph and the Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the search for the gunman.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group