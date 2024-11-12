BOSTON — A box truck that rolled over after striking a bridge briefly snarled traffic on Storrow Drive in Boston Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police say the box truck struck a bridge near the Fenway off-ramp around noon, tipping over onto its side and coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.

Box truck rolls over after striking bridge on Storrow Drive (George Lewis)

No one was hurt in the crash, state police say.

For a short time, the Fenway off-ramp had one lane open and Storrow Drive West had one lane open.

