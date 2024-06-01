Box truck partially blocks train tracks following Mass Pike crash

BOSTON — A box truck crashed through a guardrail and partially blocked train tracks in the area of Allston, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Friday.

The crash took place in the eastbound lane of the Mass Pike near mile mile marker 131, according to MassDOT officials. State Police blocked the two right lanes as they dealt with the crash.

The right lane remains blocked, according to MassDOT.

Minor injuries were reported, State Police say.

Officials from Boston Fire as well as the MBTA Transit Police also responded to the scene.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group