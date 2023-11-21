BOSTON — The city’s official 2023 holiday tree has arrived on Boston Common.

The tree arrived by flatbed truck from Nova Scotia on Tuesday morning.

This year’s tree is a 40-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke, Nova Scotia and her family, according to the City of Boston website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Boston’s official 2023 holiday tree arrives on Boston Common from Nova Scotia (@TreeforBoston)

The towering tree on Boston Common will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the close of a two-hour celebration beginning at 6 p.m.

“This is the 52nd year that a tree has been donated by Nova Scotia and commemorates 106 years of friendship with the people of Boston,” according to the City of Boston website.

It's a beautiful sunny day in Boston! 🎄 What a welcome - music and lots of people to greet me as I arrived at the Boston Common. Looking forward to my tree lighting on Nov. 30.🎄#TreeforBoston @BostonParksDept pic.twitter.com/MW4YAlNB9P — Tree for Boston (@TreeforBoston) November 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

