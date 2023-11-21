Boston’s official 2023 holiday tree arrives on Boston Common from Nova Scotia

BOSTON — The city’s official 2023 holiday tree has arrived on Boston Common.
The tree arrived by flatbed truck from Nova Scotia on Tuesday morning.
This year’s tree is a 40-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke, Nova Scotia and her family, according to the City of Boston website.
The towering tree on Boston Common will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the close of a two-hour celebration beginning at 6 p.m.
“This is the 52nd year that a tree has been donated by Nova Scotia and commemorates 106 years of friendship with the people of Boston,” according to the City of Boston website.
It's a beautiful sunny day in Boston! 🎄 What a welcome - music and lots of people to greet me as I arrived at the Boston Common. Looking forward to my tree lighting on Nov. 30.🎄#TreeforBoston @BostonParksDept pic.twitter.com/MW4YAlNB9P— Tree for Boston (@TreeforBoston) November 21, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
