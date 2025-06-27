Boston University undergoing external review of its athletic department amid harassment allegations

BOSTON — Boston University is undergoing an external review of its athletic department.

It comes amid sexual harassment allegations made by a popular podcaster.

Alex Cooper, the host of “Call Her Daddy,” accused the school’s former women’s soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, of sexually harrassing her while in school.

Cooper says she would be benched if she did not answer her questions.

She says she and her parents reported the alleged harassment to the athletic department multiple times but nothing was done.

Feldman retired in 2022 and has not commented on the allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group