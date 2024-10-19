Boston traffic stop leads to discovery of 236 fraudulent checks worth nearly $400K, police say

BOSTON — A man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Boston led to the discovery of 236 fraudulent checks worth nearly $400,000, authorities said.

O’Keif Mark, 22, of Waltham, was arrested Thursday on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and threats to commit a crime, the Boston Police Department announced Saturday.

Officers on patrol in the area of Warren Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday conducted an inquiry of a vehicle that was wanted for an incident in Brookline, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Mark, allegedly refused to roll down his window and locked all the doors when officers stopped his vehicle.

When Mark was ordered out of the vehicle, police said he tried to walk away from the scene, prompting a struggle. He was ultimately placed in handcuffs and a search of his vehicle was conducted.

During the search, officers seized three envelopes containing about 236 fraudulent checks valued at $389,808, according to police. They also recovered HEET water remover and three bottles of brake fluid, which police noted is used to wash ink off of checks.

Mark will be called to Roxbury District Court to face the charges.

