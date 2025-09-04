Boston testing AI to manage traffic lights and get buses to school on time

BOSTON — The city of Boston is testing a new program to reduce school bus travel times by integrating AI and GPS technology into its traffic management system.

The initiative, currently being trialed with MBTA buses in Brighton, aims to synchronize buses with traffic lights to minimize delays. The program has already demonstrated an 8% reduction in travel time, potentially saving 3 to 10 minutes per bus route.

“If we can reduce 8% of the travel time for buses and public school buses, nothing is more important than getting our kids to school,” said Santiago Garces, Chief Information Officer of Boston.

The technology involves GPS units installed in school buses, allowing the traffic management center to predict when a bus will reach an intersection. This data is used to extend green lights, facilitating smoother traffic flow.

Isaac Prizant, a senior traffic engineer, explained that when a bus is within an acceptable distance of a signal, the system can extend the green light, as demonstrated by a nine-second extension observed during testing.

The program is focusing on bus routes in Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury, areas that have historically struggled with on-time pickups. The ultimate goal is to ensure students spend more time in the classroom rather than being stuck in traffic.

Funding for this project comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge, with Boston receiving $50,000 as seed money to develop a prototype.

The city plans to submit a final proposal in October, with the potential to win a $1 million grand prize to expand the technology city-wide.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group