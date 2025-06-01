Boston Teachers Union Celebrates 76 Graduates with $150K in scholarships

BOSTON — This morning, at the Boston Teachers Union (BTU) headquarters, 76 high school seniors were awarded $2,000 scholarships, totaling more than $150,000.

The annual scholarship event brought together community members from across the city to celebrate the graduating seniors from all Boston Public Schools.

Every student honored plans to pursue higher education, a goal BTU leaders are proud of.

“We’re really excited, this is such a celebratory time of year,” said Erik Berg, President of the BTU. “We want to support our young people as they head off into the rest of their lives with a little something that makes college more manageable. We know it’s difficult, and we’re proud to support our schools and community in this way.”

Among the recipients was graduating senior Shiloh McLeod, who expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“I’m very fortunate and blessed,” she said. “I’m grateful that [my mom] is a teacher, so that I was able to get the scholarship. I’m just really thankful.”

The BTU awards scholarships to both students citywide and to children of union members, making the moment especially sweet for McLeod’s mother, Simone, a longtime Boston Public Schools teacher.

“It’s totally amazing—the impact of the BTU and all that they’re doing,” she said. “I’m really grateful. I’m a public school graduate myself, shout out to Madison Park High, and to see not only my daughter, but other students in our community receiving this support to prepare for college…it’s just beautiful.”

With just a few weeks left until graduation, these scholarship recipients have their eyes on the future, with some financial assistance and support of their loved ones.

