Boston restaurant kicks off World Cup featured dessert

As excitement builds for the World Cup, Davio’s Seaport is bringing the spirit of the game to the table.

The restaurant has unveiled a limited-time chocolate soccer ball dessert creation, crafted by Pastry Chef Phillip Caramello, that features a hidden surprise tucked inside its glossy shell.

Debuting June 13, the dessert is designed to capture the thrill and anticipation of the tournament, inviting guests to break it open and discover what’s inside.

Over the course of the World Cup, 104 matches among 48 teams will be played.

Fans can catch all the World Cup action on Boston 25.

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