Boston rents climb as landlords prepare for possible rent control ballot question

The potential return of rent control in Massachusetts could soon be in voters’ hands, and it’s already impacting the housing market.

Some renters say relief can’t come soon enough, while others warn it could make things worse.

The state hasn’t seen such a policy since it was banned in 1994, but even before the ballot question is finalized, the debate is already heating up.

Carolyn Chou with Homes for All Massachusetts said rising prices are pushing people out, and believes rent control could help stabilize costs.

“We know the rent is already way too high in every corner of our state, and it’s unaffordable for many working people here in Massachusetts,” Chou said. “We just want to make sure people are protected from these kinds of rent increases.”

Though not everyone agrees. Real estate professionals, like Anthony Lamacchia, argue rent control could actually limit housing supply, driving more people out of Massachusetts in the long run.

“It’s a horrible idea and it will hurt tenants in the end more than anyone,” Lamacchia said. “If this ends up on the ballot and passes, our housing problem in Massachusetts as far as not having enough multi-family apartments inventory for people to live in, is going to get dramatically worse.”

As the conversation continues, some in the industry say the possibility of rent control is already influencing pricing, with landlords raising rents now in anticipation of future limits, something Lamacchia says he can’t blame them for.

“They know once they got locked in at that amount, if this passes in November, they’ll be stuck with that moving forward as the benchmark,” Lamacchia said.

Others, however, argue that’s exactly why protections are needed, saying without limits, prices will only continue to climb.

“If landlords are choosing to not do repairs now or raise the rents astronomically now, I think it speaks to why renters across the state need a policy like this that will limit rent increases and provide predictability,” Chou said.

The rent control proposal indicates “the rent amount in place on January 31, 2026, shall serve as the base rent upon which any annual rent increase shall be applied.”

Though, that hasn’t stopped landlords from increasing rent prices on currently vacant units in the immediate.

The proposal is suggesting to allow an increase matched with inflation, capped at 5% with exemptions for owner-occupied units and new construction.

With strong opinions on both sides, the issue is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched questions on the ballot.

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