Boston Red Sox announce death of former manager Jimy Williams

BOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams has passed away at the age of 80, the club announced Monday.

“Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox,” the team wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We send our love to the Willams family.”

Williams managed the ballclub from 1997-2001, coaching the Red Sox to a record of 414-352 during that time. He also managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 1986-1989 and Houston Astros from 2002-2004.

The Toronto Blue Jays also posted on X, writing, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams. His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. “Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Houston Astros added, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Astros Manager Jimy Williams. Jimy spent three (2002-2004) of his 12 MLB seasons as the Astros Manager. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jimy’s family and friends.”

Williams also had a brief stint in the Majors as a player, appearing in 14 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1960s, tallying three hits and an RBI in 13 plate appearances.

