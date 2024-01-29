Local

Boston Red Sox announce death of former manager Jimy Williams

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Image 1 of 10

Jimy Williams, Derryl Cousins 2 May 2001: Manager Jimy Williams of the Boston Red Sox walks away from Second Base Umpire Derryl Cousins during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners defeated the Red Sox 5-1.Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule Jr /Allsport (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams has passed away at the age of 80, the club announced Monday.

“Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox,” the team wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We send our love to the Willams family.”

Williams managed the ballclub from 1997-2001, coaching the Red Sox to a record of 414-352 during that time. He also managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 1986-1989 and Houston Astros from 2002-2004.

The Toronto Blue Jays also posted on X, writing, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams. His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. “Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Houston Astros added, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Astros Manager Jimy Williams. Jimy spent three (2002-2004) of his 12 MLB seasons as the Astros Manager. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jimy’s family and friends.”

Williams also had a brief stint in the Majors as a player, appearing in 14 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1960s, tallying three hits and an RBI in 13 plate appearances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read