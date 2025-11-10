Boston police seize over 2 kg of fentanyl in drug bust

BOSTON — Boston Police seized over two kilograms of Fentanyl in a coordinated drug enforcement operation across Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury this past week.

The operation, conducted by the District D-4 (South End) Drug Control Unit in partnership with the Citywide Drug Control Unit, was initiated in response to numerous community complaints about suspected drug activity in the Southwest Corridor area.

During the operation, search warrants were executed at multiple locations, including 176 Stratton Street in Dorchester, 127 Hazelton Street in Mattapan, and 1059 Tremont Street in Roxbury.

The operation involved multiple units, such as the District B-2 (Roxbury), B-3 (Mattapan), C-11 (Dorchester), D-14 (Allston/Brighton), and E-13 (Jamaica Plain) Drug Control Units, as well as the Youth Violence Strike Force, Massachusetts State Police, MBTA Police, and Boston Housing Authority Police.

In addition to the Fentanyl, officers seized thirty-two rounds of ammunition, digital scales, drug packaging materials, and over $3,000 in U.S. currency.

Additionally, three individuals were taken into custody and charged as a result of search warrants. They are as follows:

Ricky Wilson Soto-Arias, 36, of Dorchester, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court

Trafficking of Class A

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Doris Baez, 37, of Mattapan, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court

Trafficking of Class A

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Bryan Mejia, 31, of Mattapan, was arraigned in Roxbury District Court

Trafficking of Class A

Jeiel Hernandez, 44, of Boston, was arraigned in Roxbury District Court

Trafficking of Class A

Stephen Smith, 37, of Boston, was arraigned in Roxbury District Court

Warrants issued out of Roxbury District Court for Breaking and Entering, Nighttime, and Larceny over $250

