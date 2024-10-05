Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing 24-year-old with autism

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 24-year-old with autism.

Ruby Sasson, of Chestnut Hill, was last seen at home on Thursday, October 3 around 5 p.m.

According to police, it is unknown what she was last seen wearing but she typically wears cuffed jeans and a gray fuzzy sweater.

Sasson is diagnosed with autism and is reported to be suffering from mental health issues, police say.

Sasson may be in the area of South Station and she may be heading to Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Area E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

