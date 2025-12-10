Boston Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen out of Mattapan

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old out of Mattapan.

Kaleah Bailey-Cannady was last seen near Rugby Road in Mattapan at 5 p.m. on November 22, according to police.

Bailey-Cannady is approximately 5′1″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs, according to officials.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with pink pants according to Boston Police, who also say she is known to frequent Spencer Street in Dorchester.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-5607.

