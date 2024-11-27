Local

Boston police seek assistance in locating man who robbed East Boston markets with gun, machete

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police seek assistance in locating man who robbed East Boston markets with gun, machete Boston police seek assistance in locating man who robbed East Boston markets with gun, machete (Boston Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking assistance in locating a man who they say robbed multiple East Boston markets with a gun and a machete.

According to police, the robberies took place on Saturday, November 2nd. The first robbery took place around 9:48 p.m. at the East Boston Corner Market, located at 83 Bennington St. The second armed robbery occurred around 9:55 p.m., at East Coast Variety store located at 223 London St.

Police say the suspect speaks English and Spanish and is wearing a jacket inside with the Honda logo on it.

Police say that the suspect is armed with both a machete and a firearm and residents should not approach him. Police say if you see this individual, call 911.

The incident is under investigation, police are asking anyone with information to contact District A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read