Boston police seek assistance in locating man who robbed East Boston markets with gun, machete

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking assistance in locating a man who they say robbed multiple East Boston markets with a gun and a machete.

According to police, the robberies took place on Saturday, November 2nd. The first robbery took place around 9:48 p.m. at the East Boston Corner Market, located at 83 Bennington St. The second armed robbery occurred around 9:55 p.m., at East Coast Variety store located at 223 London St.

Police say the suspect speaks English and Spanish and is wearing a jacket inside with the Honda logo on it.

Police say that the suspect is armed with both a machete and a firearm and residents should not approach him. Police say if you see this individual, call 911.

The incident is under investigation, police are asking anyone with information to contact District A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

