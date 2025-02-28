Boston police recover two firearms and arrest 17-year-old in Roxbury

BOSTON — Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force (YVSF) and officers from the Boston Housing Police arrested a 17-year-old on firearm charges last night.

Prior incidents and safety concerns at a McDonald’s on 301 Warren Street were made aware to officers who were on patrol in a nearby area.

Officers then observed two males in front of the McDonald’s, one dressed in all black while the other had on a brown coat.

When the officers entered the parking lot of the McDonald’s, the male in all black started peering around the corner, monitoring the officer’s movements, and then briskly walked away. The male in the brown coat was no longer at the area.

Officers approached the male and identified him as a 17-year-old from Boston. While investigating the surrounding area, officers discovered a loaded, silver Phoenix Arms .22LR firearm lying between two vehicles along the path where the male wearing a brown coat had fled.

Officers then conducted a pat-frisk on the male and found a loaded Glock-19 in his coat.

Records showed that the firearm had been stolen from Burlington, Vermont.

The 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Weapon

Receiving Stolen Property

The male is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Juvenile Court.

