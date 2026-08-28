Boston police prepare safety measures ahead of 53rd annual Caribbean Carnival

BOSTON — The city of Boston is getting ready for its 53rd annual Caribbean Carnival.

Festivities kick off on Saturday with two parades.

Boston police said they expect it to be one of the largest cultural events in the city.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said officers will be on the lookout to prevent any violence.

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The main parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., starting on Warren Street at Martin Luther King Boulevard before heading toward Blue Hill Avenue and Franklin Park.

The J’Ouvert Parade starts at 6:30 a.m. on Circuit Drive and ends at Blue Hill Avenue.

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