Boston police looking to identify suspect who allegedly harassed customers with bullhorn

BOSTON — Police are looking to identify the suspect behind a string of disturbances at Boston businesses.

Police say the individual entered stores in Downtown Boston and the Back Bay over the past few days, harassing customers and storeowners with a bullhorn while tossing fliers.

Anyone with information is asked urged to contact investigators at (617) 343-4683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

