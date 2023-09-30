Local

Boston police looking to identify suspect who allegedly harassed customers with bullhorn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston police looking to identify suspect who allegedly harassed customers with bullhorn (Boston Police Department)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police are looking to identify the suspect behind a string of disturbances at Boston businesses.

Police say the individual entered stores in Downtown Boston and the Back Bay over the past few days, harassing customers and storeowners with a bullhorn while tossing fliers.

Anyone with information is asked urged to contact investigators at (617) 343-4683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read