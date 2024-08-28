Boston police looking to identify man in ‘prowler’ incident in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Boston police are looking to identify the suspect in a ‘prowler’ incident in Brighton.

Police say the suspect is a male seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, thick gray gloves, light gray pants, and black and gray sneakers with white soles, white logo on the sides, and a black fabric covering his entire face with no eye or mouth openings.

Anyone with information is asked urged to contact Boston Police Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Anyone can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463)," Boston police said in a statement. "The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

