Boston police looking to identify man in ‘prowler’ incident in Brighton

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston police looking to identify man in ‘prowler’ incident in Brighton (Boston Police Department)

BRIGHTON — Boston police are looking to identify the suspect in a ‘prowler’ incident in Brighton.

Police say the suspect is a male seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, thick gray gloves, light gray pants, and black and gray sneakers with white soles, white logo on the sides, and a black fabric covering his entire face with no eye or mouth openings.

Anyone with information is asked urged to contact Boston Police Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Anyone with information can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463). "The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

