Boston police investigating triple shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a triple shooting in Dorchester.
Officers say just before 9:3o on Sunday night, crews were called to 81 Wayland Street for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and took them to the hospital.
Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police also say a third shooting victim was found and taken to the hospital—their injuries are not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
