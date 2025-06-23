Boston police investigating triple shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a triple shooting in Dorchester.

Officers say just before 9:3o on Sunday night, crews were called to 81 Wayland Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and took them to the hospital.

Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police also say a third shooting victim was found and taken to the hospital—their injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

