Boston police investigating a shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — The Boston Police Department announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dorchester Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the area of 10 Morrill Street to reports of a person shot.

Officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital, with an unknown extent to their injuries.

Boston police are actively investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

