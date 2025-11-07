Boston police investigating series of commercial burglaries ongoing since August

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a string of late-night burglaries in Downtown Boston since August 21.

The suspect is reportedly using a pry tool to gain entry into businesses during overnight hours, and similar incidents have been reported by police departments at Boston University, Cambridge, and Northeastern University.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard, wearing a black jacket or hoodie, a baseball cap with distinct writing, and carrying a dark backpack.

Items stolen in these burglaries include credit cards, cash, electronics, and camera equipment.

Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

