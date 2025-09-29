Boston Police investigating, seeking public’s help in search for alleged robbery suspects

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify individuals involved in an armed robbery at a Foot Locker store in Roxbury on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 12:15 PM at 2275 Washington Street, and detectives from District B-2 are actively investigating the case.

Community members who have information about the incident can contact Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Additionally, tips can be provided anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or submitting information online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

